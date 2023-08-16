China condemns Taiwan Vice-President's transit stop in US

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai arrived in New York on Saturday night, a transit stop on a seven-day trip to Paraguay. He will pass through San Francisco on his return to Taiwan.

China has condemned the stopovers and there are concerns it will respond to the visits by launching military exercises in protest.

Before departing, Lai spoke to reporters but barely mentioned the United States.

Earlier he posted a short message on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Departing soon for #Asuncion to attend [president-elect Santiago Pena's] inauguration & convey to him & the people of #Paraguay the best wishes of [Taiwan].” He also said: "[E]xcited to meet with #US friends in transit."

Responding to his post, Laura Rosenberger, the chair of the American Institute in Taiwan — Washington's de facto embassy, which manages relations with Taipei — wrote that the AIT was “looking forward to welcoming VP @chingtelai during his transit en route to Paraguay!”

Meanwhile, the American and Taiwanese officials have characterized Lai’s stops as “routine” for Taiwanese officials. China says it firmly opposes such “sneaky visits”, especially by someone like Lai, a politician Beijing has branded a Taiwan “independence separatist.” In the month of April this year, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen met the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, McCarthy, on Wednesday (local time) in California, The New York Post reported.

Notably, this was the first time when Taiwan's President met with a US House speaker on American soil. The meeting between the two leaders is seen as something China extremely disapproves of and has repeatedly shown opposition to.

Ahead of their meeting, China dispatched several maritime vessels near Taiwan's coast. On Wednesday night local time, Beijing sent a "large scale patrol and rescue vessel" to the central and northern Taiwan Strait for a three-day "joint patrol and inspection" operation, China's Fujian Maritime Safety Administration said in a statement. Last year, China fired multiple missiles and launched military drills around Taiwan after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island. Her visit also strained the bilateral ties between US and China.

Recently, Taiwan detected the highest number of navy vessels around the country in a single day “in recent times,” reported Taiwan News. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), sixteen navy vessels and fifteen Chinese military aircraft were detected in the vicinity of Taiwan.