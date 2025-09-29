In the last two years a clearer, and increasingly worrying, picture has emerged about the reliability and real-world performance of a range of Chinese military systems. What had often been framed as isolated customer gripes or the inevitable growing pains of a rapidly modernizing defence industry has hardened into a string of concrete, recent episodes: formal complaints from importers about defective parts and systems, catastrophic accidents tied to technical failure, and intense battlefield scrutiny in which Chinese equipment was tested in combat and raised questions about sustainment, support and oversight. These developments are not theoretical; they are documented in government statements, investigative reporting and independent coverage that together show a pattern that buyers and policymakers can no longer dismiss as anecdotal.

One of the most explicit signals came from a longtime Chinese customer, Bangladesh, which formally raised concerns about faulty spare parts and technical defects across multiple platforms supplied by Chinese firms. Bangladesh authorities reported problems with corvettes, patrol craft, trainer and combat aircraft components and onshore systems, describing manufacturing defects and persistent technical challenges that prompted demands for remedial action.

That complaint is significant because Bangladesh is not a one-off tiny purchaser: it represents a country that routinely sources major categories of equipment from China and therefore understands the logistics of operating and maintaining these systems long term. The record of these complaints shows that the issues often fall into the same buckets—substandard subsystems, non-functioning sensors, and spare-parts shortages—that directly degrade combat readiness.

The human cost and operational danger of such technical failures became painfully apparent in July 2025 when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 trainer suffered a technical problem shortly after takeoff and crashed into a school in Dhaka, killing dozens and injuring many more. Official statements described a mechanical malfunction and an attempted diversion that tragically failed; investigators and observers have tied such accidents to aging fleets and maintenance or component failures that can be traced back to supply, quality and sustainment problems. This catastrophe illustrates how reliability issues in military hardware are not abstract procurement headaches but can translate into immediate loss of life and public crises that shake confidence in both suppliers and domestic leadership.

At the heart of many of the performance issues are persistent industrial and institutional weaknesses: quality control lapses in manufacturing, uneven supply-chain integrity, and gaps in the logistical and training packages that accompany sales. U.S. and independent assessments have also pointed to internal disruptions—such as corruption probes and leadership shakeups—that can hamper modernization programs and the consistent application of rigorous testing regimes.

The Pentagon’s analysis in late 2024 even highlighted how internal anti-corruption efforts and turnover in industry and military leadership had the potential to slow or complicate quality improvements, an admission that technical progress must be matched by management stability and transparent oversight to deliver reliable hardware.

Technical examples that have been repeatedly cited by analysts illustrate the problem-and-partial-remedy dynamic. The WS-10 turbofan engine—China’s effort to substitute a domestically produced powerplant for imported Russian engines—became an emblem of early reliability struggles: initial iterations were reported to require very frequent overhauls and to underperform in durability compared with established Western and Russian designs.

Continued investment in metallurgy, turbine technology and production quality has improved WS-10 variants substantially, and in later blocks. But that evolution took years and large resources, and it exposed how initial shortcomings in critical subsystems can ripple across fleet readiness and export reputation before fixes are widely fielded.

The practical consequence for buyers is clear and increasingly visible in procurement outcomes: short-term savings on acquisition can be overtaken by higher lifecycle costs, retrofits, and political fallout when systems fail in service. Several countries have publicly or privately re-evaluated orders, sought replacements, or spent significant sums to retrofit Chinese platforms with third-party sensors and combat systems to reach acceptable performance.

For China, which seeks influence through affordable arms sales and defence partnerships, repeated service issues and public accidents undermine the very diplomatic argument that cheaper hardware equals reliable modernization for developing militaries. The reputational damage is amplified when buyers—especially those that served as repeat customers—voice grievances or when combat experience exposes limits.

To be fair, the narrative is not uniformly negative: there is documented technical progress in multiple Chinese programs, and Beijing has invested heavily in industrial upgrades, testing regimes and materials science to close gaps. Yet improvements in a few systems do not erase recent, concrete episodes that reflect systemic weaknesses in quality assurance, logistics and oversight—issues that are only fully revealed when equipment is maintained under pressure, deployed in operations, or pushed into service quickly. Policymakers and military buyers evaluating Chinese hardware today must therefore treat recent, field-level evidence as the primary metric of value, not just acquisition price or marketing claims.

Until China institutionalizes transparent, independent quality verification and guaranteed in-service support at scale—measures buyers routinely expect from established suppliers—the latest data will keep raising alarms about reliability, sustainment and the actual cost of dependence on Chinese military hardware.

It is often alleged that China relies heavily on reverse-engineering and pirated versions of military technologies developed by the United States and other advanced nations. While this strategy allows China to gain access to cutting-edge systems, a critical flaw lies in its implementation: these modern designs are frequently paired with outdated components—most notably, older, underperforming engines. This mismatch results in systems that look formidable on paper but often fall short in real-world performance, lacking the necessary thrust and reliability demanded in high-stakes combat.

As an authoritarian state, China maintains strict control over information. The true strength—or weakness—of its military capabilities remains shrouded in secrecy. What the world sees is often what the state wants it to see. This approach aligns strikingly with the philosophy of ancient Chinese strategist Sun Tzu, who famously advised in The Art of War: “Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.” It seems this doctrine is alive and well in modern China—not just in diplomatic maneuvering, but also in military posturing. Despite struggling with the development of truly modern fighter jets, warships, and other advanced equipment, China projects an image of military prowess.

High-profile parades, state media coverage, and flashy demonstrations aim to convince both its citizens and the international community of its technological superiority. Yet, when these systems are put to the test under real-world conditions, cracks often appear. Equipment fails. Systems falter. And the carefully crafted illusion begins to waver.