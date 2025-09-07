China’s Strategic Renaming Of Places In Arunachal Pradesh: Symbolism, Signalling, And Geopolitical Leverage – Analysis

China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs unveiled its fifth batch of “standardized” names for 27 places located in Arunachal Pradesh province of India, which it refers to as “Zangnan” in Mandarin and Tibetan languages. This move follows similar announcements in April 2017, December 2021, April 2023, and April 2024, reflecting a sustained cartographic invasion attempt by Beijing.

Historical Claims and Strategic Objectives

The naming exercise must be understood within the broader context of China’s approach to boundary negotiations and territorial revisionism vis-à-vis India. Beijing has long floated a “territorial swap” proposal with New Delhi. China’s claim on Arunachal Pradesh is to strike a swap deal with India, driven by its desire to not only retain but also formalise its illegal control of Aksai Chin while withdrawing its claim from Arunachal Pradesh. From the 1960 talks between Jawaharlal Nehru and Zhou Enlai, it was evident that the Chinese were willing to accept the McMahon line – the line demarcating the boundary between the two Asian giants in the Eastern sector – in return for India’s recognition of Chinese claims on Aksai Chin.

Further, on 24 June 1980, Chinese PM Hua Guofeng told Indian PM Indira Gandhi that both sides should make concessions – India in the western sector and China in the eastern sector. Although with the increase in its military capabilities over time, China has hardened its claim on Arunachal Pradesh through various means (such as routinely objecting to the visit of Indian leaders and the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh). However, the renaming exercise aims to reinforce its claim to gain leverage in a potential boundary settlement agreement.

Political Signalling and Timing

China’s decision to release these renaming lists is closely tied to India’s political and infrastructural activities in the region. Each batch of names has typically followed a high-profile Indian action in Arunachal Pradesh. For instance, the 2017 list came shortly after the Dalai Lama’s visit to Tawang Buddhist monastry, a move that Beijing strongly opposed. Further, the April 2024 list was released after PM Modi inaugurated the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. The strategic Sela tunnel – located at an altitude of 13000 feet – provides all-weather connectivity to Tawang and facilitates the movement of troops along the border.

These renaming actions are not random or bureaucratic; they are calculated moves designed to register diplomatic protest and assert symbolic control, especially when India takes steps to integrate or reinforce its presence in the region.

Grey Zone Tactics Beyond Naming

Beijing’s renaming campaign is an element of a larger “grey zone” strategy—operations that fall below the threshold of armed conflict but are intended to incrementally shift the status quo. These include:

1. “Xiaokang” Border Villages: Since 2017, China has constructed over 600 model villages (referred to as “Xiaokang” villages) along its disputed frontiers, including areas bordering Arunachal Pradesh. These dual-use settlements serve both as civilian outposts and military infrastructure, allowing the PLA (Peoples Liberation Army) to project power.

2. Civilian-Military Fusion under Legal Cover: The new Chinese Land Border Law, effective from January 1, 2022, reinforces the role of civilians and local institutions in safeguarding border areas. Interestingly, the second batch of renamed places was released in December 2021, just two days before China’s new land border law came into effect.

The law emphasised the role of people living in border areas and civilian institutions in supporting the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the People’s Armed Police Force in safeguarding the land borders and resisting armed aggression. The legislation legitimises China’s use of civilian settlements along the border to support its territorial claims. Moreover, satellite imagery suggests that it continues to expand and upgrade civilian and military infrastructure at the border along Arunachal Pradesh.

3. Hydrological Leverage: In 2024, China announced plans for a dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which flows into India as the Siang River and eventually joins the Brahmaputra. This move could have far-reaching ecological, economic, and strategic implications for India’s northeastern states, especially during periods of water stress or conflict.

Implications for India and the Two-Front Threat

China’s sustained focus on Arunachal Pradesh is a multi-dimensional challenge for India. The timing of the fifth batch of name changes—immediately after India’s elections and in the wake of heightened India-Pakistan tensions—suggests a coordinated effort by Beijing to maintain pressure on India’s eastern flank, even as Pakistan poses a threat in the west.

China continues to supply Pakistan with advanced weaponry and strategic platforms, deepening India’s fears of a two-front war scenario. In this context, symbolic actions like renaming places—seemingly innocuous—take on added weight as indicators of long-term territorial intentions and collusion.

Comparison with South China Sea Tactics

China’s use of renaming as a sovereignty assertion tool is not confined to the India-China border. In the South China Sea, China has also renamed islands and reefs to project its ‘Nine-Dash Line’ claims. Much like Arunachal Pradesh, these symbolic acts are backed by infrastructure development, militarization, and legal codification, forming a comprehensive sovereignty narrative.

In essence, China’s renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh is a strategic, political, and symbolic manipulative manoeuvre embedded in a broader campaign of territorial assertion and coercive diplomacy. By combining symbolic acts with legal, infrastructural, and military measures, China is advancing its interests in the Eastern Himalayas under the guise of administrative normalcy.