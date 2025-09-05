China Silences Uyghur Scholars to Bury a Civilization

On July 29, 2018, under cover of night, Chinese police stormed the home of Dr. Abdulqadir Jalaleddin, a revered Uyghur poet. They placed a black hood over his head and vanished him into the system. His arrest was no anomaly, it was part of a sweeping campaign to dismantle Uyghur identity. In detention, Jalaleddin composed “No Way Home,” a haunting poem passed from memory to memory among fellow prisoners, later translated by a former student.

Months earlier, in December 2017, Dr. Rahile Dawut, a distinguished ethnographer and founder of Xinjiang University’s folklore institute, was preparing to visit her daughter in the US. She never made it. Dawut disappeared. Only in 2023 did her family learn she’d been sentenced to life for “endangering state security.”

Seven years on, both scholars remain completely untraceable. Their children abroad live in agonizing uncertainty.

At a Uyghur Human Rights Project event, Dawut’s daughter Akida Polat and Jewher Ilham, daughter of imprisoned scholar Ilham Tohti, spoke not only of personal grief but of a cultural void. The Chinese Communist Party’s purge of Uyghur intellectuals is a wound that silences generations.

While the world averts its gaze, institutions of learning universities, academic publishers must confront their complicity. Academic freedom and freedom of expression should be non-negotiable conditions for collaboration with Chinese entities.

Princeton University Press (PUP) learned this painfully. In June, its director joined a state-sponsored tour of the Uyghur region and issued a glowing statement about “the incredible power of Uyghur poetry.” Not a word was said about the imprisonment of Uyghur poets like Abdulqadir Jalaleddin. The Uyghur Times rightly called PUP’s posture “shocking naïveté”a textbook case of becoming an instrument of disinformation.

Let’s be clear: if Uyghur historians and poets remain silenced, the genocide succeeds. Their release is not symbolic, it’s existential. To ignore their fate is to endorse the erasure of a people. The persecution of Uyghur intellectuals in East Turkestan is not incidental; it is a calculated “eliticide,” as UHRP warned in 2021, and a deliberate strategy to annihilate ethnic identity, as reported by Austin Ramzy in The New York Times.

The silence must end. Governments like the US must demand the release of Uyghur intellectuals and coordinate global pressure on China. Academic institutions must cut ties with entities complicit in persecution.

Dr. Abdulqadir Jalaleddin and Dr. Rahile Dawut are among hundreds targeted. In 2021, UHRP documented over 300 Uyghur scholars, artists, and writers detained likely a fraction of the true toll. Many now face life sentences for work once sanctioned by the state, including textbooks now labeled subversive. This is not just repression it’s cultural erasure. The world’s failure to act normalizes a genocide unfolding in plain sight.

China’s assault on Uyghur scholars is an attack on the soul of a civilization. These intellectuals embody a living archive, custodians of a culture shaped over centuries at the crossroads of Eurasia. Uyghur literature fuses Turkic verse, Persian lyricism, Arab traditions, and East Asian and European influences into a singular heritage. Silencing them is not just repression it’s cultural annihilation. The loss is global. If the state can imprison poets and historians with impunity, it doesn’t just erase the past it forecloses the future. Preserving Uyghur voices is not optional. It’s a fight for memory, identity, and the survival of a people.

Beijing now promotes a sanitized, state-approved version of Uyghur heritage an empty spectacle designed to deny the reality of genocide. A few mosques remain standing, but they are hollowed out. Children are forcibly removed from their families and placed in state-run boarding schools where speaking Uyghur is punished, names are changed, and cultural memory is erased. The language is restricted, religious sites demolished, and literature destroyed. Without scholars like Rahile Dawut, Ilham Tohti, Yalqun Rozi, and Husenjan Esqer, who have documented, defended, and preserved Uyghur culturethis rich heritage risks becoming a museum relic rather than a living tradition.

The United States has both the capacity and the ethical obligation to act, particularly when detainees have close family ties to US citizens or residents. Successive administrations have acknowledged China’s treatment of Uyghurs as genocide and crimes against humanity. We call on the Department of State to name detained Uyghur intellectuals publicly, demand transparency about their conditions, and coordinate international pressure on Beijing. No other country is positioned to lead this effort.

Such actions are not merely symbolic. Naming detainees can improve their treatment, deter torture, and increase the likelihood of release. Silence, by contrast, enables permanent disappearance. China seeks global complicity in its campaign to erase Uyghur intellectual life, a targeted eliticide aimed at dismantling cultural identity.