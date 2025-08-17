China Under Fire: Angola Riots Trigger Mass Exodus and Factory Closures

In a dramatic and destabilising turn, Angola has erupted into widespread unrest, with a violent anti-China uprising shaking the nation’s political and economic foundations. What began as a localised protest, a taxi drivers’ strike over a steep fuel price hike has spiralled into a full-blown crisis marked by looting, destruction, and a mass exodus of Chinese nationals.

The government’s decision in late July to raise subsidised petrol prices from 300 to 400 kwanzas per litre triggered outrage among candongueiro drivers (a shared minibus taxi), who form the backbone of Luanda’s public transport system. Their three-day strike, organised by the ANATA union, was intended as a pressure tactic.

Instead, it became the ignition point for a broader wave of anger. Riots quickly spread across Luanda and Malanje, engulfing commercial districts and industrial zones. Protesters, many of them unemployed youth and informal workers, targeted Chinese-owned businesses with particular ferocity.

Over 90 retail outlets were vandalised, and several Chinese-run factories were forced to shut down. The violence claimed at least five lives and led to more than 1,200 arrests. Amid the chaos, thousands of Chinese nationals fled the country, fearing for their safety. Flights out of Angola were overwhelmed, and emergency advisories were issued by Chinese diplomatic missions.

This uprising is not merely economic; it reflects deep-seated resentment toward China’s dominant role in Angola’s post-war reconstruction.

As inequality widens and public frustration mounts, Chinese enterprises have become lightning rods for anger, exposing the fragile underpinnings of Angola’s foreign investment model.

Chinese investment has long been a cornerstone of Angola’s post-war reconstruction. From roads and railways to retail and manufacturing, Chinese firms have embedded themselves deeply in Angola’s economic fabric. But that presence has also bred resentment.

As economic inequality deepens and public services falter, many Angolans view Chinese businesses as exploitative and aloof. The riots laid bare this simmering anger. According to a report by Ecodima, Angola’s commerce association, seven major Chinese-linked retail chains were looted, and 72 sales units of Arreioua Chinese-owned brand were targeted.

Workers fled in panic. Videos circulating online show Chinese shopkeepers barricading themselves inside stores, while mobs ransacked shelves and smashed windows. In industrial zones, Chinese-run factories were hastily shut down, their gates locked and production halted. The psychological toll on employees, both Angolan and Chinese has been immense.

The violence triggered a rapid and chaotic exodus. Chinese nationals, fearing for their safety, began evacuating en masse. Flights out of Luanda were reportedly overbooked, and Chinese embassies issued emergency advisories urging citizens to leave. Some fled by land to neighbouring countries, while others sought shelter in guarded compounds.

The scale of the flight is unprecedented. Angola hosts one of the largest Chinese expatriate communities in Africa, with estimates ranging from 250,000 to 300,000. Their sudden departure has left a vacuum not just in commerce, but in Angola’s fragile supply chains and infrastructure projects.

President João Lourenço’s administration has struggled to contain the crisis. While the government condemned the violence, it has also faced criticism for its handling of the fuel hike and its perceived indifference to public suffering. Activists argue that the state’s failure to provide affordable transport and basic services has fuelled the unrest.

“The government allowed drivers to raise their prices, trying to prevent a revolt. But that created even more anger,” said Laura Macedo, a local activist. Her words reflect a broader disillusionment: Angola’s oil wealth has not translated into prosperity for most citizens. Instead, it has deepened the divide between elites and ordinary people.

For Beijing, Angola has been a strategic partner rich in oil, minerals, and geopolitical clout. But the uprising threatens to unravel years of investment and diplomacy. The Chinese government has yet to issue a formal statement, but state-linked media has begun covering the crisis with alarm.

The events in Angola may reverberate across Africa, where Chinese influence is similarly entrenched. If anti-China sentiment continues to rise, Beijing could face a reckoning: its model of infrastructure-for-resources may no longer be politically sustainable.

The situation remains volatile. While the immediate violence has subsided, tensions linger.

Businesses remain closed, and many Chinese nationals are unlikely to return soon. Angola faces a dual crisis: economic paralysis and diplomatic strain.