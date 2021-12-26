Clashes in northeast Somalia force thousands to flee

Clashes between two rival factions of the security forces in a port city in northeast Somalia have forced hundreds of families to flee their homes, a local official said Saturday.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Thursday, the United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA had said it was "extremely concerned" about the escalation in violence that had led thousands to flee in search of safety.
  • "Some 40 percent of 70,000 internally displaced persons hosted in Bosaso town are also reported to have experienced secondary displacement," Abdelmoula said.

The fighting has for several days rocked Bosaso, the commercial capital of the semi-autonomous state of Puntland in the country's northeast.

