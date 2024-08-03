Why collapsed Nairobi talks may have saved South Sudan

South Sudan’s collapsed talks in Nairobi may still save it from anarchy, thanks to crucial bits that delegates had already agreed on before they fell out, and which were more important for the country’s stability.

The talks started in Nairobi on May 9, but halted last month after representatives of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) walked out.

They argued that the protocols under discussion would undermine the principles of the 2018 peace deal. Officially known as the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), it was signed between President Salva Kiir’s SPLM and SPLM-IO and other political factions.

The talks in Nairobi were meant to bring in groups that had stayed away from R-ARCSS.

Yet, while walking out by SPLM-IO may mean a deal to accommodate the groups in the government of national unity may delay, it may influence a general focus on transition.

Before the withdrawal of SPLM-IO led by Dr Riek Machar on July 12, the Nairobi talks—commonly known as the Tumaini Initiative—had agreed on eight protocols. These are: Confidence-Building Measures; Communal violence and Land Issues; Justice Sector Reforms, Transitional Justice and Accountability; Security Sector Reforms; Permanent Constitution Process; Economic Recovery; Humanitarian Access and Support; and Responsibility Sharing.

Dr Cirino Hiteng, a member of the Implementation Committee, who also represents Pagan Amum’s Real-SPLM, the parties now need to work on what he called an implementation matrix, which he said parties had agreed to discuss.

“The negotiations are only left with responsibility sharing and the matrix, otherwise the talks are almost done,” he said.

Akol Miyen Kuol, a political commentator, said that the talks have reached a stage where President Kiir and Dr Machar must attend physically to give guidance and avoid unnecessary diversions.