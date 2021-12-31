Conflict-hit Ethiopia set to exit US trade pact despite late push

 In this file photo taken on February 26, 2021, a damaged tank stands on a road north of Mekele, the capital of Tigray. PHOTO/AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Dozens of civilians were reportedly killed last week in a barrage of air strikes in Ethiopia's conflict-wracked northernmost Tigray region, the highest casualties recorded since October, the UN's emergency-response agency said Thursday.

Ethiopia is set on January 1 to lose key trading privileges in the United States over rights concerns, despite a last-minute push backed by diaspora members who warn that Washington could lose an ally.

