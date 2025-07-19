Congo, M23 rebels to sign declaration of principles to end fighting, sources say

Congo and the M23 rebel group have agreed to a declaration of principles to end fighting in eastern Congo, a sign of progress after months of talks mediated by Qatar, though key details still need to be negotiated, four sources said on Friday.

The declaration, expected to be signed on Saturday in Doha, comes amid heavy U.S. pressure to finalise deals that would bring peace to eastern Congo. This could potentially attract billions of dollars of Western investment to a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, lithium and other minerals.

M23, in the latest of a string of uprisings supported by Rwanda, seized Goma, eastern Congo's largest city, in January and went on to make gains across North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

The fighting has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more this year while escalating the risk of a full-blown regional war. Several of Congo's neighbours already have troops deployed in the volatile region.

In March Qatar brokered a surprise meeting between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame during which they called for an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire.

That led to direct talks, also in Doha, between Congo and M23. Congo had previously rejected the idea of holding talks with M23, branding it a terrorist group.

In April, both sides pledged to work towards a ceasefire. But sources in both delegations have expressed frustration with the pace of negotiations and the lack of progress on confidence-building measures including the release of M23 members held by Congo and the re-opening of banks in rebel-held territory.

It was unclear on Friday how many of those issues have been resolved. There are also bigger questions on possible Rwandan and M23 withdrawals from eastern Congo.

An official familiar with the discussions said the declaration of principles, reached after face-to-face meetings as well as shuttle diplomacy by the Qataris, would include an immediate ceasefire and outline "a commitment to begin formal negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement in the near future."

The official said there was also consensus on a mechanism for a permanent ceasefire and a roadmap for restoring state authority in eastern Congo once a peace agreement is signed.

An M23 source said the document does not mention any kind of troop withdrawal.

"The American pressure is very strong," a Congolese source said on Friday, noting the presence in Doha of Massad Boulos, Trump's senior adviser for Africa.

"But there are still many points unresolved. This is only one step in the discussions."

TALKS IN WASHINGTON

Washington has also hosted talks between Congo and Rwanda. On June 27 the two countries' foreign ministers signed a peace deal and met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump warned of "very severe penalties, financial and otherwise" if the deal is violated.

Trump also invited Tshisekedi and Kagame to Washington to sign a package of deals that Boulos dubbed the "Washington Accord".

Speaking to reporters on July 2, Boulos said the Trump administration would "love" to hold that meeting at the end of July. But he also said U.S. officials hope to have a deal in Doha finalised by then.

Congo, the United Nations and Western powers say Rwanda is supporting M23 by sending troops and arms. A report by a group of United Nations experts obtained by Reuters this month said Kigali exercised command and control over the rebels during their advance.