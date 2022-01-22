Congolese militia provide haven for displaced fleeing massacres

Militiamen from the Force de Résistance Patriotique de l'Ituri (FRPI) stand guard at their base in Bukiringi on January 6, 2022 to protect the Walendu Bindi chiefdom from attacks by other armed groups in southern Ituri province, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. PHOTOS / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Patriotic Resistance Force of Ituri (FRPI), has replaced the army and the state in this corner of Ituri province since the collapse of a disarmament deal at the end of 2020.

In the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a province under military control, a rebel militia administers a territory treated as a safe haven by displaced people.
The Patriotic Resistance Force of Ituri (FRPI), has replaced the army and the state in this corner of Ituri province since the collapse of a disarmament deal at the end of 2020.

