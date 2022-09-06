Court has vindicated IEBC, says Chebukati

Kenya’s electoral commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati has said the poll agency has finally been vindicated for conducting a free, fair and transparent August 9 elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) boss cited the Supreme Court verdict upholding declaration of deputy president William Ruto as president-elect.

Speaking to the press hours after the unanimous verdict by the apex court, Mr Chebukati said election is a process and not an event and as a Commission, they had been preparing for the 2022 polls since after the 2017 elections.

He explained that IEBC put in place robust and transparent election infrastructure to ensure that votes cast in the August elections were counted, electronically transmitted, verified, tallied, announced and declared in line with Articles 81 and 86 of the Constitution.

Granted, they tested its systems and processes in more than 40 by-elections in the last five years before the August 9 General Election.

Further, he said about 1,000 dedicated permanent employees of the Commission assisted by more than 400,000 temporary staff countrywide were deployed during the General Election.

“The Commission reiterates that election is a process not an event. Therefore, the Supreme Court judgment today is testimony that the Commission conducted a free, fair, transparent and credible General Election that met the democratic aspirations of the people of Kenya,” said Mr Chebukati.

“The IEBC is finally vindicated. We look forward to the full judgment of the Supreme Court as well as feedback from our stakeholders during the post-election evaluation exercise which will inform areas of improvement in the electoral process,” he added.

The Chief Justice Martha Koome-led Bench unanimously threw out a petition by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga, who argued the declaration of Dr Ruto was null and void.

Mr Chebukati had on August 15, six days after the General Election declared Dr Ruto as the president elect after he garnered 7,176,141 million votes (50.49 percent) against Mr Odinga’s 6,942,930 million votes (48.85 percent).

However, the Supreme Court rapped Mr Chebukati for claiming exclusive authority to verify and tally presidential election results as received at the national tallying centre but can only involve other commissioners in the spirit of teamwork.

Ms Koome argued that exclusion of other members of the Commission in the tallying and verification process is contrary to and inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution.

“Having considered all parties’ submissions, we find that, pursuant to Article 138 (3)(c) of the Constitution, the power to verify and tally presidential election results as received at the national tallying centre, vests not in the chairperson of IEBC but in the Commission itself,” said the CJ.

Mr Chebukati said the August 9 elections was not all smooth sailing as the Commission members and staff had to put up with harassment, intimidation, abduction, arrests and some lost their lives in the course of discharging their constitutional duties.

He cited the death of Embakasi East returning officer Daniel Musyoka who was abducted and tortured to death in the line of duty.

“Working for IEBC should not be a death sentence...’’ he said.