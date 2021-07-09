Covid-19: Rwanda confirms Delta variant

By The East African More by this Author

The latest diagnostics and symptoms manifested in Covid-19 patients in Rwanda confirm the presence of Delta Variant in the country, an official has said.

Dr Daniel Ngamije, Rwanda's Minister of Health, said the current virus spreads faster, is deadlier and has symptoms different from what was known before.

“Our assessment shows that the Delta Variant is present in Rwanda. From discussions with frontline doctors and patients, severity of the disease, new symptoms such as headache, fatigue and breathing complications, it is obvious that Delta Variant is present,” Dr Ngamije said in an interview with the national broadcaster on Thursday.

“It used to take at least two months for Rwanda to reach such a big number of infections. For this wave, it took just four weeks to peak; another characteristic of the Delta variant.”

The minister had previously announced that Rwanda was conducting a survey to identify the various variants of the coronavirus in the country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of July 3, the Delta Variant has been detected in at least 98 countries around the world and is quickly becoming the dominant strain in many countries. Rwanda’s neighbours, Kenya and Uganda, have already confirmed the presence of the variant in the countries.

On July 7, Rwanda recorded 16 deaths, the highest number recorded since the first Covid-19 case in March 2020. The number brought the total death toll to 507. The current positivity rate stands at 9.6 percent, with the country having 45,039 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 18,000 of which were recorded in the last five weeks.

Slightly over four percent of the 12.6 million population have received at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Minister Ngamije emphasised that while the government works to secure more vaccine doses, the public should comply with current guidelines in place to minimise risk of infection.