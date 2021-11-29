Covid-19: Rwanda imposes 7-day quarantine for travellers over new variant

Rwanda has imposed a seven-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Kigali who have recently travelled to countries affected by the new Covid-19 variant. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Rwanda joins the European Union, the United States, Israel, United Arab Emirates, the UK, among others, that have suspended flights to southern Africa.
  • WHO, however, warns that it might be too late to impose flight bans as the new variant has already spread to a dozen countries.

Rwanda has imposed a seven-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Kigali who have recently been to countries affected by the new Covid-19 variant.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.