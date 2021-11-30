Covid-19: Rwanda to give booster shots

A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine. Rwanda plans to begin giving Covid-19 booster vaccine shots to frontline workers, people older that 50 years, those with immunocompromising conditions. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

Rwanda will begin giving Covid-19 booster vaccine shots on Tuesday to frontline workers and people older that 50 years, the government has announced.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.