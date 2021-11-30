Covid-19: Rwanda to give booster shots

Rwanda will begin giving Covid-19 booster vaccine shots on Tuesday to frontline workers and people older that 50 years, the government has announced.

The booster shots will also be given to people who have non-communicable diseases and those with immunocompromising conditions, Primary Healthcare Minister Tharcisse Mpunga said in a statement on Monday.

The country said it will give the booster shots to eligible residents at least 60 days (180 days) after being fully vaccinated, Mr Mpunga said.

The vaccine will be administered in health centres, district hospitals and other vaccination sites, the Ministry of Health says.