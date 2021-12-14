Covid surge in Africa, but fewer deaths than before - WHO

Health workers attend to Covid-19 patients in the ICU at Mulago Hospital. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Worldwide there have been more than 2,700 Omicron cases reported in 59 countries, including 11 African countries.

Africa has recorded a massive rise in Covid cases over the last week, but the number of deaths is lower than with previous waves, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

