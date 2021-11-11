De Klerk apologises for apartheid in posthumous video

This video grab from an undated video released by the FW de Klerk Foundation shows former South African President FW de Klerk tendering an apology, in a posthumous video message. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • De Klerk said he made the apology both in his personal capacity and as the former leader of the National Party, which instituted the violent apartheid system of segregation.

FW de Klerk, showing a keen awareness of his tarnished legacy, delivered a posthumous video message apologising for apartheid, released just hours after his death Thursday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.