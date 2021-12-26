Deadly suicide bomb attack at bar in eastern DR Congo

Wide shot debris in front of a restaurant in the centre of the city of Beni, the site of the blast

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Beni, in North Kivu province on the DRC's eastern border with Uganda, has been the site of regular clashes between the army and the ADF.
  • On November 30, the DRC and Uganda launched a joint operation against the ADF in the east of the country to try to quell the bloody ADF attacks. Uganda has also blamed the group for a string of attacks on its territory.
  • More than 30 people were celebrating Christmas there when the bomb went off.
  • Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of the deadliest armed groups in the region and claimed by the Islamic State group as its central Africa arm

A suicide bomber killed at least five people at a crowded night spot in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Saturday, local officials reported.
Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of the deadliest armed groups in the region and claimed by the Islamic State group as its central Africa arm.

