Desmond Tutu's ashes buried in Cape Town cathedral

Archbishop Desmond Tutu's remains were buried January 2 in a South African cathedral PHOTO/COURTESY/BENNY GOOL

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After apartheid was dismantled and South Africa ushered in the first free elections in 1994, Tutu chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which exposed the horrors of the past in grim detail.

South Africa's spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to rest at dawn on Sunday in the Cape Town cathedral where he once preached against the brutal white-minority regime.

