Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral compass

In this file photo taken on October 29, 1998 South African President Nelson Mandela (L) receives a five volumes of Truth and Reconciliation Commission final report from Archbishop Desmond Tutu (R) in Pretoria. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A tireless activist, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for combatting white minority rule in his country.
  • Whether taking on his church over gay rights, lobbying for Palestinian statehood or calling out South Africa's ruling African National Congress on corruption, his high-profile campaigns were thorny and often unwelcome.

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his beloved "Rainbow Nation", never afraid to speak truth to power, whatever its creed or colour.
A tireless activist, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for combatting white minority rule in his country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.