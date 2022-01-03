Devastating fire revives at South African parliament

Fire trucks are seen at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town on January 2, 2022, during a fire incident. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The fire brigade had declared that the blaze, after breaking out at around 5am (0300 GMT) on Sunday, was under control after a struggle that stretched into the night.

Firefighters on Monday resumed their battle against a blaze that has engulfed South Africa's parliament and threatened national treasures, as police confirmed they had charged a 49-year-old with starting the inferno.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.