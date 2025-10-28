DPP takes over prosecution of Unra officials

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has taken over a case in which two former employees of the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) are charged with causing the government a financial loss of Shs4.8 billion.

Unra had been given the mandate to prosecute cases on behalf of the office of the DPP, but following its reverting to the mother ministry of Works last year, it lost its prosecutorial rights. The case in point involves former Unra Supplies Officer John Mbidde and Engineer Gilbert Kibuuka.

According to the charge sheet, they are facing the charges alongside two employees of Luna’s Enterprises Limited, who include its general manager, Mr Richard Ssenkungu, and company director, Mr Alex Mukomazi Lutaaya.

Last year in November, Ms Lydia Katami, a legal officer at Unra, informed the court that the legal department was to send back the file to the office of the DPP that is in charge of the prosecution for further management, given the new developments.

Then, the head of the Anti-Corruption Court, Justice Lawrence Gidudu, granted the request for adjournment up to April 29 and 30 to allow the prosecution to prepare for the hearing.

Under count one of causing financial loss, it’s the prosecution’s case that during the month of October and November, 2019 at Unra central offices stores at Mpigi District, being employed by the said Unra, irregularly issued goods received notes indicating that Luna’s Enterprise Ltd had made full delivery of Guardrails and related accessories worth Shs11b whereas not.

The prosecution further claims Mr Mbidde did this knowing that his acts would cause a financial loss to his employer, Unra, to the tune of Shs4.8b.

Under count two of also causing financial loss, it’s the prosecution’s case that during the months of October and November 2019 at Unra offices in Kampala, being employed as a roads maintenance engineer, signed on two different goods received notes indicating that Luna’s enterprises had made full supply of guardrails and related accessories worth Shs1b to Unra whereas not.

Under count three, the prosecution avers that Mr Ssenkungu during November 2019, being employed by Luna’s Enterprises, made requisitions for payment of Shs11b to the company’s account for delivery of guardrails and related accessories, whereas only partial delivery had been made, knowing that his acts would cause a financial loss to Unra worth Shs4.8b .

The four were also jointly indicted with the offence of conspiracy to defraud, with the prosecution alleging that the quartet, between October 2019 and June 2020, conspired to defraud Unra of over Shs4.8 b. When the matter came up before the court last week, registrar Patrick Talisuna adjourned it to May 29 and June 10 for hearing before Justice Michael Elubu, who took over from Justice Gidudu, who has since been transferred to Jinja High Court.