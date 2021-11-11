DR Congo army says rebels driven out after attack in east

Some of the Congolese families returning home on November 9. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The army blames a faction called the M23, one of more than 120 armed groups which roam eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) -- a legacy of regional wars more than two decades ago.

DR Congo's army said Tuesday it had driven out suspected insurgents from positions they had seized near the country's eastern border. 

