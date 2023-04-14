DR Congo election candidates launch joint campaign ahead of vote

Four opposition figures who have declared they will run in DR Congo's presidential elections in December vowed on Friday to mount a joint campaign over the staging of the vote.

The country's last presidential ballot in 2018 unfolded peacefully despite dangerous political tensions but was stained by accusations of rigging.

"We have decided to bring our ideas and strengths together," the four said, "to lead joint action to ensure transparent, impartial, inclusive and peaceful elections within the constitutional timeframe".

The four are Martin Fayulu, the runner-up in the 2018 vote; the influential former governor of Katanga province, Moise Katumbi; former prime minister Augustin Matata; and prominent MP Delly Sesanga.

They said their "first action" would be a march in the capital Kinshasa on May 13 "to denounce worsening security situation, the high cost of living and the poverty of the people (and) the chaotic electoral process."

The biggest country in sub-Saharan Africa, with an area the size of continental Western Europe, the Democratic Republic of Congo has a long history of political turbulence.

The December 2018 vote saw the nation's first peaceful handover of power after authoritarian ruler Joseph Kabila stepped down voluntarily after 18 years in office.

He had extended his stay two years beyond the constitutional limit, stoking violence that claimed dozens of lives.

The last two presidential elections before that, in 2006 and 2011 -- both won by Kabila -- were marred by bloodshed.

The victor in 2018 was long-term opposition figure Felix Tshisekedi, but his win came at the cost of furious accusations by Fayulu that the results were rigged.

The one-round presidential poll is scheduled to take place on December 20, at the same time as parliamentary, provincial and local elections.

Friday's announcement by the four was made in Katumbi's stronghold, the southeastern city of Lubumbashi.

The joint declaration has stirred speculation that the four may eventually coalesce around a single candidate to challenge Tshisekedi, who has already said he will seek re-election.