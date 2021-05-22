DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano flares up

Saturday May 22 2021
africa09pix1

Power was cut in the city and some residents began leaving their homes and heading towards the nearby border with Rwanda after Mount Nyiragongo volcano suddenly burst into activity on May 22. PHOTO/COURTESY

Summary

  • Residents picked up a strong smell of sulphur on the streets of the eastern town, which sits on the mountain's southern flank and the north shore of Lake Kivu.
Advertisement
AFP_PIC
By AFP

The Mount Nyiragongo volcano suddenly burst into activity on Saturday, spewing red fumes into the night sky, said a reporter in the nearby Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma.

Residents picked up a strong smell of sulphur on the streets of the eastern town, which sits on the mountain's southern flank and the north shore of Lake Kivu.

However no flow of lava could be seen from the city, the correspondent said.

africa09pix2

Mount Nyiragongo is an active stratovolcano with an elevation associated with the Albertine rift. PHOTO/COURTESY

*This story is being updated...

Advertisement