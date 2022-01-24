DR Congo's surrendered rebels left in limbo

A militia patrol in the DR Congo. The country has several rebel groups. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri province have been under an official "state of siege" since May, in a bid to step up a military offensive against the rebels.

Hundreds of militiamen who heeded government calls to lay down their weapons in war-torn eastern DR Congo have become so disillusioned with life in their sordid cantonments, they are returning to the bush.

