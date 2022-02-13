Draft law excludes Mali junta chief from presidential run

Colonel Assimi Goita (C), President of CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of People) addresses the press during the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of Mali's independence in Bamako on September 22, 2020. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The junta has pledged to restore civilian rule, but it argues that rampant insecurity prevents it from holding swift elections. 

A bill drafted by Mali's military would exclude junta chief Colonel Assimi Goita from standing in any future presidential election, according to a document seen Saturday by AFP.

