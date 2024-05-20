DRC coup leader filmed himself before his death

Footage has emerged showing the leader of an attempted coup in Democratic Republic of Congo broadcasting live on Facebook from inside the presidential palace shortly before he was killed by authorities following the failed putsch on Sunday.

In the video, verified by Reuters, Christian Malanga, named by the army as the ringleader, declares in the Lingala language: "We, the militants, are tired. We cannot drag on with Tshisekedi."

Reuters was able to independently verify the location as the palace in Kinshasa by matching imagery to satellite data and file photos. The news agency also confirmed the date through corroborating information.

The government said Malanga, a US-based Congolese politician, was killed when his forces attacked the palace and residence of parliament speaker hopeful Vital Kamerhe in the early hours of Sunday.