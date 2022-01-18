Dry spell threatens to kill thousands of livestock in Tanzania

Over 5,000 cattle in Mwanga district have died. PHOTO | JANETH JOSEPH | NMG

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:

  • Speaking during his tour in Simanjiro two days ago, Tanzania’s deputy minister for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Mr Abdallah Ulega, said the government was aware about the ongoing deaths of livestock and they are taking steps to contain the situation.

Pastoral communities in Kilimanjaro, Tanzania are calling for government intervention amid reports that drought has caused deaths of over 60,000 livestock in the country’s northern region.

