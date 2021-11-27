Dutch say 61 positive for Covid on flights from South Africa

A Red Cross van transporting passengers of flights from South Africa who have tested positive for Covid-19 drives to a hotel where they will be quarantined on November 278, 2021, at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Dutch health authorities said Saturday that 61 passengers from two flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 and the results were being examined for the new Omicron variant.
The people who tested positive were now being quarantined in a hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where the 600 people on board the two planes from Johannesburg spent hours waiting on Friday.

