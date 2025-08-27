‘Passionate’ Kalyango puts down chalk

“I leave happy and satisfied,” says Ms Mary Mukasa Kalyango, the outgoing headteacher of Mackay Memorial College Natete. “I gave it my all, sacrificed where necessary, taught with passion and dedication, and achieved all that could possibly be achieved. I leave without regrets.”

In 1989, Ms Kalyango was posted to Kitebi SS. She had just completed her diploma at National Teachers College, Nkozi. Two years later, she joined Mengo SS.

“We were a bit lucky during our years. We would sit for interviews in our final year (at university) and get posted immediately after graduation,” the 60-year-old says.

At Mengo SS, Ms Kalyango served for 30 years, growing through the ranks and holding quite a number of responsibilities. Other than being a classroom teacher (English Language and Literature), Kalyango also served as head of department, head of sports for over 10 years, head of language department, head of academics, before being appointed deputy headteacher in charge of academics.

In February 2020, Kalyango was transferred to Gayaza High School as a Deputy Headteacher, academics. Her impact at Gayaza was however, not felt as shortly after taking office, Covid -19 struck resulting into among others the closure of schools.

“We were studying on and off. Nevertheless, whenever we got an opportunity to teach, we gave it our all and indeed our students went on to excel in the UNEB exams,” she says.

Mackay College School

In June 2022, Kalyango was appointed as head teacher and posted to Mackay College School, Nateete and immediately embarked on a journey to transform the school. At the time of her posting, the school was riddled with a number of challenges most notably the school infrastructure that was in a sorry state, indiscipline among students, a divided staff among others.

“The infrastructure for example was in a dilapidated state; some buildings were leaking and many of these had not seen a coat of paint in years. The school compound was plain and muddy. We have however utilised the available meager resources to greatly turn around the school infrastructure. We have also paved the compound and beautified it with all kinds of flowers,” Ms Kalyango explains.

Other than renovating the dormitories and classroom blocks, Kalyango fenced the school and CCTV cameras were installed around the entire school to improve on the security. She also purchased water tanks at the school to harvest water enabling the school save millions in water bills.

To improve on academics, she hired more teachers to bridge the gaps in staffing, equipped the science laboratory with the necessary tools and stocked the library. And with the teachers well motivated, the school’s academic performance greatly improved.

In the 2023 O’ level exams - when first grades were phased out - the school registered 64 first grades, the first of its kind in the school’s history, while in the UACE results, the school sent over 20 students on government sponsorships and hundreds on private sponsorship to several universities around the country.

She also prioritised discipline from not only the students’ body but also the staff members.

“As a result, Mackay is now a school with a clean environment and smart students focused on achieving a common goal,” Mr Godfrey Mihigo, the Director of Studies explains. Because of these innovations and transformations, Kalyango leaves Mackay with an enrollment of 1,900 students from the 1,200 that she inherited.



Passionate, impeccable integrity

Last Saturday, a thanksgiving service led by Rt Rev James Bukomeko, the Bishop of Mityana Diocese was organised in Ms Kalyango’s honour at Mackay Memorial College.

Here, speaker after speaker hailed her for her visionary, action-oriented and incorruptible leadership, as well as her dedication and commitment to the service.

Rev Samuel Muwonge, a board member and head of the school finance committee, speaking on behalf of the board chair lauded Kalyango for her short yet impactful reign at Mackay College School.

“Your three and half years at Mackay have left an indelible mark on this institution through your visionary leadership, tireless dedication, your commitment to education excellence and your love towards the school. You have nurtured a school culture that values integrity, discipline and compassion and in so doing, you have not only shaped the minds of countless students, but you have inspired generations of our staff,” he said.

Mr Nyanzi Theophilus, a S.5 student called his outgoing headteacher ‘a friend, counsellor and a mother figure who will be missed by the students.’

Ms Dorothy Kigundu, a deputy headteacher at Mengo SS and a longtime friend described Kalyango as a very passionate teacher. “When we met at Mengo, I saw a very hardworking, hopeful and resilient lady. She is a lady of a smile, a diligent teacher with a lot of passion for teaching,” said Kigundu.

Canon Fred Kazibwe, the headteacher of Kings College Budo who was Kalyango’s boss for many years at Mengo SS, remembered Kalyango as a teacher who taught with love.

“She was a teacher of English language and taught it with love and made everyone love the subject. She was also very committed to her profession and had a special interest in needy students, regularly encouraging them that they can also be successful. She is naturally a born leader. At one time I left school for two months for medical treatment and delegated the school to her and she did not disappoint me. She is a lady of integrity, one who can be trusted,” Can. Kazibwe said.

Ms Jalia Nakyanzi, a literature and English teacher at Mackay College praised Kalyango’s no-nonsense stance on mediocrity.

“I have learnt a lot from this wonderful lady. She is someone who does not let any professional rule bend, and has no excuse for mediocrity, for her it is either perfect or perfect.”

Mr Wambi James Wanda, the deputy Headteacher at the school concurred with Nakyanzi. “She loves good things. She is someone who is not comfortable with things that are substandard, for both staff and the learners. And as result, Mackay has greatly been transformed with the sole aim of putting it to the standards that she cherishes.”

Bishop Bukomeko thanked Kalyango for her good work and service to not only the education sector but also the church.

In her speech, Kalyango thanked her family especially her husband who has stood with her throughout her journey as well as former colleagues and bosses who have worked with her over the years and trusted her with positions of responsibility, most notable of these, Canon Fredrick Kazibwe, whom she called a reliable friend and mentor.

She attributed her successful career journey to teamwork, hardwork, commitment and dedication, passion for the profession and most importantly the grace of God.

A Rotarian and currently the president of Kyengera Rotary Club, Kalyango expects rotary activities to take a lot of her time especially now when she is the president. Aside from rotary, she also plans to give more time to her family as well as other private enterprises.