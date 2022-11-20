119 graduate at Busoga International Polytechnic

At least 119 graduands from Busoga International Polytechnic (BIP) have been dispatched to the labour market after completing a one-year course in various disciplines at the Jinja-based institution.

Ms Reham Mustafa, the director, said 20 students graduated with Diploma in Electrical Engineering, 17 graduated with a Diploma in Plumbing and Pipe Fitting, 20 with Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, while the rest got Certificates in various departments.

“We have achieved enormous outcomes in the past year, all the graduands are now capable of being part of the workforce and can compete globally; we urge more students to come to BIP,” Ms Mustafa said during the institution’s maiden graduation on Friday.

To the graduands, Dr Joseph Muvawala, the deputy chairperson of the board, said: “What you have today is the beginning, but you have a solid foundation to become what you want.”

Dr Muvawala urged the institution to keep the standard high, adding: “We shall relentlessly ensure that the standards of the school remain at the highest level.”

His Excellency Abdulla Al Owais, chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), who was the chief guest, said he hopes to see the graduands in the private and public sector.

Mr Joseph Musabi, a graduate of Level Two Diploma in Engineering, who spoke on behalf of the graduands, said: “The institution has made education a possibility and I am excited by this milestone and the opportunities it presents for us as future engineers.”

BIP, a partnership between the SCCI and Busoga Kingdom located in Bugembe, Jinja North Division, was officially commissioned in September last year by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni.

It was started to train and provide learners, especially in Busoga Sub-region, with specialized skills.