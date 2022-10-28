20 disadvantaged pupils near Entebbe airport get fees boost from Chinese company 

Due to school fees challenges, several learners across the country have been stuck home following the reopening of this term.

Some of those who were able to return to school don’t attend classes regularly.

This, according to Mr Mustapha Ssentongo, the head teacher of Kigungu Primary School in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District affect’s the learners concentration and studies, generally.

According to him, the government-aided school with an enrollment of about 575 pupils, is not well funded and partly relies on pupils’ fees for daily operations.

“Only 30 percent of our 575 pupils can pay fees on time and when we send them back home for fees, they don’t come back. Some parents take advantage of the situation and deploy the pupils to do house chores,” he said.

He said primary one to primary two pupils pays Shs17, 000 which includes exam fee per term while Primary four to six pay Shs71, 000 which includes lunch at school. Primary seven pupils pay Shs88, 000.

According to him, the charges were discussed and agreed to by the parents.

Mr Ssentongo made the revelations during a meeting with staff from China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) who had paid a courtesy visit to the school located near Entebbe Airport currently undergoing expansion.



The CCCC officials offered to support 20 pupils from the school with fees as part of their corporate social responsibility outreach and help boost the community’s education.

“Those who needed help were many but we came up with 20 pupils” he said.