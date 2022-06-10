21 students get first class at LDC

Last academic year’s results released by the board examiners at the Law Development Center (LDC) in Uganda show that at least 21 students got first class.

LDC director, Frank Nigel Othembi said commitment and seriousness of students has led to better performance for the year 2020/2021.

The results are subjected to retrospective approval by the management committee at LDC.

"We have registered improved performance because of two reasons; seriousness and commitment from students and secondly, as an institution, our vision is to be the leading centre of professional legal training, resource and services that facilitate justice," he said.

He further noted that there is a remarkable improvement in performance particularly, on the Bar course compared to the academic year before.

Othembi said they have held their own internal review meetings aimed at improving effectiveness in offering legal training in Uganda and beyond.

LDC senior public relations officer, Frank Obonyo said at the beginning of each academic year, they give pedagogical refresher training to their lecturers.

"This empowers them with knowledge in planning, executing and assessing their mode of delivery of content," Mr Obonyo said.

They also train them on how to manage students of the current generation because they have unique expectations and demands, he added..

LDC has been known to register many failures that puts students on tension but it has started to bring a smile to many students after last year’s results being released.