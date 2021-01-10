Daily Monitor News Education Sunday January 10 2021 Advertisement Advertisement In the headlines Facebook explains why it blocked NRM supporters Ugandan government officials are accused of seeking to manipulate public debate ahead of elections UPDF soldier gunned down after killing three colleagues, civilian Security personnel suspect the soldier suffered mental breakdown since he didn't complain about anything before he went on shooting rampage Amuriat charged with riding on vehicle roof, released on bailMasaka teacher dies at 100 yearsUN rights commission raises red flag over human rights violations ahead of electionsMuseveni orders police to release boda bodasNUP supporters cross to NRM