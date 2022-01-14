Prime

4.5m learners may never return to school - report

Teachers receive students at St Kizito Secondary School in Namugongo, Wakiso District, on January 10, 2022. Photo/ Isaac Kasamani

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • NPA recommends a multi-stakeholder approach involving all leaders to ensure learners return to school.

As schools reopen for the first time in two years, there is growing concern of millions of learners, especially from humble families who may never go back to class, opening the lid on the far reaching consequences of the country’s longest closure of the learning institutions. 
A report by the National Planning Authority indicates that 30 percent (4.5 million) of an estimated 15 million learners in the country will drop out of school, stifling literacy levels.

