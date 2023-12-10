400 youth benefit from solar installation, PUE trainings

About 400 youth have acquired technical and business skills on the Productive use of Electricity (PUE) in Mpigi and Lamwo districts in the North.

This follows a training at Uganda Technical College – Lira, organized by the GIZ WE4D (German Development Cooperation – Employment Promotion for Women for the Green Transformation in Africa) under VET Toolbox.

VET Toolbox is a multi-donor action jointly co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The action promotes employment through skills enhancement along private sector investments, in cooperation with private and public sector actors in 11 African countries.

In Uganda, the project focused on Rural Electrification through solar powered minigrids training conducted by the AVSI Foundation. Furthermore, 101 solar technicians were trained by SENDEA Association in collaboration with six VTIs and Colleges on solar Photo-voltaic (PV) installations and advanced operation and maintenance of minigrids.

These were all supported with solar technician toolboxes and placed into internship to pave their way for entry into the world of work.

Dauda Kimanayi, the Project Manager, explained that Uganda is endowed with great renewable energy potential, able to generate power from solar and hydro resources, biomass and wind but a great percentage of people in the country do not have access to such energy which is a barrier to development.

“This low electrification rate is a major barrier to economic development and poverty reduction. Mini-grids provide a solution here since they can supply reliable and grid-like electricity in villages where grid extension is not financially viable,” he said, adding that the most affected group of people are those living in rural areas.

Jennifer Anena, a beneficiary of this programme says she is now skilled enough to install solar power equipment and advised young girls to continue pursuing their dreams without giving up.

Jona Osede, another beneficiary, says he acquired advanced solar operation and maintenance skills, drawing inspiration from the fact that there is no electricity in Kumi, his home district where many people live in darkness. By the time he joined the program, Osede already had a certificate in electrical installation.

Meanwhile, Paska Acan from Lamwo district who received both entrepreneurial and productive use of electricity skills says her income from the small milling machine has increased from Shs20,000 to Shs80,000 per day. She has been able to not only employ two people but also pay her children’s school fees, buy oxen and is planning to buy another milling machine.