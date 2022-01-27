Prime

5,000 learners show Covid-19 symptoms

Some schools have relaxed Health ministry guidelines such as social distancing due to congestion.  PHOTO/FILE 

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • A total of 943 learners have been isolated in schools and  further 917 recommended for testing.

More than 5,000 learners in primary and secondary schools across the country have Covid-19 symptoms, two weeks after the reopening of all education institutions.
According to a recent surveillance report compiled by the Education and Health ministries, 5,566 out of the 525,605 learners—who had been screened since January 10 when schools reopened—have Covid-19 symptoms.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.