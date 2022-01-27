5,000 learners show Covid-19 symptoms

More than 5,000 learners in primary and secondary schools across the country have Covid-19 symptoms, two weeks after the reopening of all education institutions.

According to a recent surveillance report compiled by the Education and Health ministries, 5,566 out of the 525,605 learners—who had been screened since January 10 when schools reopened—have Covid-19 symptoms.

The report indicates that three learners tested positive in various undisclosed schools.

The report adds that 943 learners have been isolated in schools after showing Covid-19 symptoms. A further 917 have been recommended for testing.

A top Ministry of Education official, who preferred anonymity, told Monitor that the three positive cases are being handled and monitored within the schools, asking the public not to panic.

The official admitted the loopholes in the implementations of Covid-19 measures in schools, citing similar challenges in other sectors.

“Even the night economy that reopened this week was chaotic, so these cases and symptoms in schools should not cause panic because they are being managed,” the official said.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Health ministry spokesperson, yesterday said more than 2 million students have so far been screened across the country.

He added that those who are found with symptoms are being isolated and tested to rule out the possibility of the virus.

Mr Ainebyoona said the three positive cases are being managed in health centres near the schools where the learners hail.

“We have put in place a surveillance system where all schools across the country are supposed to send in their details on a daily basis. As a ministry, we are able to monitor what is happening in those schools using this system,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

Efforts to reach the Ministry of Education officials were futile since all officials authorised, including the spokesperson, Dr Denis Mugimba did not respond to our repeated calls.

Where it went wrong

Before reopening schools, the Education ministry permanent secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro, issued a number of guidelines to be followed.

“We understand a number of schools have either defied the guidelines or been lax in implementing them. For instance, whereas the Ministry of Education banned school assemblies, some schools regularly hold morning assemblies without enforcing the necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs). Physical education is also held in the morning.

Some schools Daily Monitor visited do not have enough washing facilities, while those with them have stopped implementing them.

Transportation of learners in school buses that are usually filled to capacity has also posed another danger to the learner.

Schools have also abandoned the recommended two-metre distance between learners in schools due to congestion, especially in lower primary schools.

The chairperson of the National Private Educational Institutions Association , Mr Hasadu Kirabira, yesterday said the major challenge schools are facing is lack of capacity to manage Covid-19 cases and symptoms.

He said much as students have Covid-19 symptoms, most schools do not have capacity to test them.

According to Mr Kirabira, schools have also relaxed the implementation of Covid-19 measures, especially the screening of learners.

He said most schools have been overwhelmed by the huge number of learners.