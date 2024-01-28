Alebtong school attributes success to Monitor’s Excel in PLE magazine 

Joshua Owili, a former pupil of Glory Nursery and Primary School in Alebtong District, who scored Aggregate 5, attributed his success to the weekly Monitor Pass PLE pullout.

“I had expected to get a wonderful result because my teachers were so supportive to us,” he said on Thursday.

“Working as a group with my fellow candidates also helped me a great deal but most importantly, the Monitor’s Excel in PLE pullout that was given to us by the school every week helped us to work and revise so hard,” he added.

According to the PLE results released by Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) on Thursday, out of the 31 candidates who sat their final examinations at the school, 23 passed in first grade. The rest passed in second grade at this private school.

Mr George Oruk, the school director, thanked Monitor Publications Ltd for the partnership, confirming that Excel in PLE has made him and their education stakeholders proud.