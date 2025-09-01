Always give your all - Balibaseka SS’ Baale

Mr David Baale is the headteacher of Balibaseka Secondary School in Wakiso District. A man of all seasons, Baale has served as a teacher, district LC5 councillor, Resident District Commissioner (RDC) as well as District Education Officer (DEO). He asserts that he excelled in all his previous appointments and attributes his tough upbringing as a pivot for his unique curriculum vitae. “We had to multi-task to survive and in each of these tasks, you had to stand out or else you would lose out on an opportunity to study,” he remembers.

Having studied on the ‘School Dependent Programme’ - a programme where unprivileged students helped out with the school’s casual work in exchange for school fees - at Masaka SS, Baale highlights perseverance, hope and hard work as some of the life-long values he learnt during his time in Masaka. Indeed, immediately after his graduation with a Diploma in Education at National Teachers College Kakoba in 1996, Baale joined Masaka SS as a teacher, under the tutelage of his former headteacher, Mr Abas Wagwa Sseguya, who had given him the opportunity to study under the dependent programme.

A year later, Wagwa exited public service after knocking the mandatory retirement age and went on to start his own school, Wagwa High School. After a few months heading operations at his school, he was appointed RDC and unable to carry out both roles, Wagwa zeroed on Baale to replace him. “He knew my potential. We had worked together in different capacities at Masaka SS and he knew what I can do, and as such gave me the opportunity to head a school at a tender age of 26 years,” Baale explains.

The school has just started and it came with unlimited learning experiences. But together with his team, they worked hard, mobilised parents to enroll students and the enrollment grew. He also convinced the proprietor and fenced the school with barbed wire for purposes of security. Baale, however, left Wagwa High School after one year to further his studies after government implemented a policy requiring only degree holders to head schools. He joined Makerere University for a Bachelors in Education, which he completed in 2003. Baale also holds a Masters in Education Management and Administration from Makerere University which he completed in 2011.

While doing his bachelors at Makerere, Baale partnered with a friend and they started King David High School in Kalungu District. Ventures into politics

Baale served as a Kalungu District LC5 councilor for one term before taking a shot at Parliament in 2016. “I stood against Muyanja Mbabali for the Bukoto South Parliamentary seat but unfortunately lost,” he says. After the election loss, Baale was appointed RDC Iganga District. Two years later, President Museveni announced a reshuffle and Baale was among those who had been relieved of their duties.

“I went back to Kalungu and got into the thick and thin of running King David High School,” Baale says. Back in Kalungu, Baale chanced upon an advert for a District Education Officer for Kalungu District Local government. He applied and went through unopposed. During his reign as the DEO, Baale did everything to uplift education standards in Kalungu district. “I mobilised parents to take children to school, promoted sports and drama in in both primary and secondary schools, and encouraged teachers in the district to form an association Kaheda (Kalungu Headteachers Association).

Kaheda brings teachers together to only unify them but also improve their lobbying powers and capabilities. I also lobbied for the construction of more schools, most notably Lukaya Seed secondary School in Lukaya,” he says. After five years of serving as DEO, Baale felt the need to not only grow his career as an educationist but also find a way of putting his many ideas into action having been frustrated many times in his supervisory role as the DEO. He therefore requested for the transfer of his services from the local government to the Ministry, and the request was approved.

Namungo Seed Secondary School

Equipped with all the qualifications needed for a headteacher in a government aided secondary school, Baale applied for headteachership, sat for interviews, passed and was posted to Namungo Seed Secondary School, a newly established school in Mityana District. “I found the school with only 22 students, incomplete structures, with no furniture and water. I immediately started mobilizing parents to enroll their children in the school, promising them great service, and moving door to door, speaking in churches, funerals and other functions. People trusted us with their children and the numbers kept improving day by day,” he says.

He also engaged the contractor and ensured that the structures were completed.

Because the school had no power, Baale spoke to his friends in Masaka and they donated to the school a solar system. He also engaged his networks in the energy ministry and the school was connected to the national grid. “I also lobbied the ministry and they gave us a high-powered solar system to not only reduce the electricity costs but also work as a reliable backup.” He also set up a girls’ dormitory to cater for learners coming from far. This helped improve enrollment. He also improved on security by fencing the entire school.

On the academic front, Baale secured a Uneb centre for both O and A-levels, and lobbied for more teachers. By the time he left, the school had enough teachers in all the departments. Still, through constant lobbying, the government was able to stock the library with the necessary literature. He also procured more furniture for the school with support from parents as well as setting up a reliable water system. At the time he left, the school had an enrollment of over 800 students.

Balibaseka SS

In May 2024, Baale was posted to Balibaseka Secondary School - a Community based school located at Buwanuka village, Buwanuka Parish, Kakiri sub-county; Busiro County in Wakiso District. “The school was moving in the right direction and I am grateful to my predecessors for having laid a strong foundation,” he explains. Nevertheless, Baale says, there was still a lot of space for improvement and his first task was to work on the facelift of the school. This included transferring the canteen from the main entrance to closer to the kitchen. He also expanded the kitchen and purchased more cooking stoves.

With a thriving boarding section, Baale purchased CCTV cameras to improve the security. He also inherited a challenge of high power costs with the school spending up to Shs500,000 per week on electricity. “I lobbied the ministry (of Education) for solar power and we recieved a strong 30 solar –panel system which was launched at the school by Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education.” Baale advises fellow teachers to serve with passion and dedication and to always give it their all. “When you serve well, the public will surely see and your efforts will be recognised,” says Baale.

He has stocked the library with more textbooks and installed the internet in the computer laboratory to improve learning.

When he took on this role, the school's boarding facilities for boys were few. He however, found the paperwork for the construction of a boys' dormitory in place, and implemented it. The ground floor is already complete and students are already utilising it. Baale has also set up modern latrines for the learners and is also setting up a reliable water system to curb the water challenge

He has greatly improved the school infrastructure through lobbying, and has also prioritised spirituality among students and staff, and in the end, discipline has been ensured. These interventions have led to a surge in enrollment, with the school currently having 1,600 students from the 1,100 students that he inherited.

Mr Moses Mubeezi, the school chaplain believes Mr Baale is innovative, hardworking, and a great lobbyist, and very supportive of the church.



