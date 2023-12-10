American, British educators to take part in Kampala education fair

Educators from leading universities in Ireland, Canada, USA, UK, Germany and Malaysia are to take part in next year’s education fair in Kampala, organisers have announced.

The fair scheduled on February 29 and March 1, 2024 is expected to attract hundreds of participants, including Students, parents and educators who will participate as exhibitors to showcase their programme offerings for students studying in Uganda.

“This fair is open to all universities and colleges, including those that don’t have active partnership agreements with Sharz. We want to avail the best possible study opportunities for students who wish to go and study abroad,” said Hairah Kibuuka, the managing director of Sharz Borderless Study Consults who are the organisers.

“We are excited that after all these years of offering customer-focused education placement services, now we have an opportunity to bring students and educators together in one room. We look forward to an exciting experience for our students, partners and the wider public,” she added.

Day two of the fair (March 1) sponsored by by the British Council IELTS Programme, MTN Pulse and others will be held at Rainbow International School Kampala after the first one at Golf Course Hotel.