Art and food lure children into school

It is said, the easiest way to a man’s heart, is through the stomach. Loosely translated, a satisfied person cannot be a nuisance in society. Had the Karamojong children on Kampala streets had food, maybe they would not be begging.

Robert Masaba, the director Central Primary School in Katwe, says during the second lockdown, he was approached by Feed a Million Mouths International, a charity organisation based in Lubowa Estate, to initiate a school and community painting project, to colour the community around Katwe Base and Katenda Zones.

“This school is surrounded by a community of street children who do not go to school. Children come from slums where parents smoke marijuana and drink alcohol in front of their children,” Masaba says.

He adds that when schools reopened, his team identified non-school going street children and their parents within the community and talked to them about the painting and art project. They enrolled 100 street children, mainly Karimojong and a few from Bugisu and Teso.

“There was a lot if indiscipline among the children but, we have managed to handle them because majority speak Luganda. In some cases we got interpreters to speak to those who don’t know Luganda. We counselled them because these children lack proper parenting,” he says.

Ideas to life

Masaba aims to enable the vulnerable children to develop their talents by allowing them bring their ideas to life through a painting, sculpture, murals or a drawing on a piece of paper.

Mark Montgomery, the director Feed a Million Mouths International, says the concept has worked significantly in South America, India, South Africa, Argentina and Kenya and it will work in Uganda.

“One piece of art is easily noticed but when you do many in one place, they brighten up that place and the day. This helps the people to keep that place clean and eliminate diseases from filth,” Montgomery says.

Some of the art children have done in Katwe.

He adds, that public art helps to improve the quality of life wherever it is done because the community keeps the place clean to maintain the beauty enhanced by the art and colour. This art keeps away things such as rotting food and broken glass that transmit diseases such as tetanus (by cuts from broken glass), cough, flu, typhoid and diarrhea which are transmitted by rodents when they eat the rotten food.

“Beauty is intrinsic to human experience. It does not matter how poor, rich or broken you are, art is a universal language and beauty is a universal concept. People regardless of their circumstances, when they see beauty, they will be attracted to it and respect it,” he explains.

Why Katwe?

Masaba says given the filth in the area, public art and the murals have a hidden agenda. First, it changes the way people think about their surroundings. When people live near beautiful surroundings, they protect them by adding more colour and eventually they will keep the place clean. They hope to create a number of beautiful sanctuaries in Katwe to eliminate dirty places therein.

People, he says, always express themselves in different ways. Thus, their target are illiterate street children and adults who are willing to engage in the project, to enable them to express their ideas of their dream homes.

This is through original art and public art. Masaba defines original art as that kind of art produced by people who do not copy what others have done and this can be an adult or a child using paint, colour, and pencil in a creative way to bring to life what is on their mind.

Meanwhile public art is public property which is not in an institution or building under key and lock but on a wall outside a house where everybody can see without paying for it.

Idea inspired

Asked, the origin of this concept, he says public art has been around for more than 45,000 years beginning with the oldest Rock paintings in the Indonesian Island of Sulawes where three wild pigs are painted deep in limestone cave. He adds that the most recent example estimated to be 12,500 years, is found in Nyero Rock Paintings in Ngora District where they were protecting the history and cultural heritage of Uganda.

“That was an original concept of men and women who had limited experience, materials and training but were able to express themselves publicly using beauty that speaks regardless of their circumstances,” he notes adding, “They used various kinds of pigments from plants, animal blood and sticks to paint,” he said.

Recruiting children

So, how do they attract and keep the Karamojong children at school and motivated through a not for profit venture? Masaba says they do not charge any money but they have a campaign to feed one million needy people in Kampala, Soroti and Karamoja, by helping them to create an environment where people understand and appreciate art.

Through their one million mouths feeding campaign, they provide food made to feed the body, soul and mind of the beneficiaries with a special high nutrition value with the high protein content flavoured for children to enjoy. This also has a low glycaemic index that slowly releases energy to one’s body allowing them concentrate in class.

Employees prepare food at the school in Katwe recently. PHOTOS/ STEPHEN OTAGE

To keep them going in such communities they offer adults business training to enable them start their own business.

Montgomery also a Belgian journalist, says they do not charge money because the Karamojong children need a chance to grow with dignity and doing the right thing, is the best option. He says every Saturday, they have three shifts of teaching the children and this is running for 10 weeks after which they will hold an art exhibition of what the children have produced.

“Every child in our workshop gets a meal. We are not only feeding hungry children but we are also telling them that they have value, creativity and they can produce something,” he says.

Experience teaching street children

Moses Nkamuhabwa an Art teacher and volunteer, says the commonest challenge among street children is psychological abuse.

“For example, the adults around them use reckless statements what hurt their emotions and some say violence is a lifestyle, they insult each other during classes confess that they feel worthless. Remember this is a mixture of purely street children those who live with their parents or guardians in the community. However, we are giving them a chance to study regardless of their background,” he says.

He adds that in his classroom, he teaches pregnant girls aged between 10 and 17 who were impregnated by their classmates.

About Katwe

Katwe is famous for is a unique business hub within the precincts of the Kampala’s Central Business District. It is largely home to informal businesses and a slum housing low income city dwellers including Karamojong street children who migrate from the harsh conditions in the Karamoja to Kampala streets where they can at least enjoy peace and have a meal.

It is also a local award winning innovations such as basic home grown technology Radio Katwe, which was slang for the fake news that was always created to discredit the Idi Amin regime in the 1970s.

It is also where the Queen of Katwe was filmed. With the new initiative targeting the Karamojong children, possibly this may be one of the solutions to address a challenge government has faced while trying to keep the Karamojong child at school both in Kampala and back home. Recently, Kampala Capital City Authority, rounded up many of them and took the children back to Karamoja but hardly had a month passed than the children were back to the city.