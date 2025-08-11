Bring everyone onboard to attain your vision - Lukwago

For the last 25 years, Ms Lydia Lukwago has been working in the education sector as a teacher, sharing her knowledge with students from diverse backgrounds and in schools with varying portfolios. Of the 25 years, 22 have been at a senior managerial level, having risen to a deputy headteacher, four years into her career.

Her meteoric career rise started after a colleague identified her while carrying out school practice at Our Lady of Africa SS Gayaza in 2000 and offered her a job at Maryland SS in Kasubi, Kampala.

In late 2001, Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo, her former head teacher at St Joseph’s SS Naggalama called, inviting her to join him at Seeta High School which was then in its infancy.

She joined Seeta High School in 2002 and within months, she was appointed to the post of senior woman. The following year, she was appointed deputy headteacher.

“Because of the high demand for admissions to Seeta High School, we opened another campus in Mukono in 2006 where for two years, the senior administrators at Seeta High (now Main Campus) alternated leadership at the new school,” she explains.

In 2008, Lukwago was substantively appointed to head the new school.

“I served Seeta High School Mukono Campus for four years as the headteacher until 2012, when I was again tasked with kickstarting a new campus, Seeta High School Green Campus. Dr Muyingo had bought the school when it was on its knees, crumbling. But working closely with my superiors, we turned around the school into a performer in all its spheres. In our first year for example, our enrollment grew to over 900 students. We worked on the infrastructure to meet the Seeta High School standards, as well as the culture of the students and within months, we were at par with all the Seeta High School campuses,” Lukwago remembers.

In 2014, Lukwago was transferred to Seeta High School Main Campus, as the headteacher.

According to Ms Lukwago, alternating senior managers was an administrative strategy that also promoted unity among staff by enabling them get conversant with each other.

She was at Seeta High Main Campus for three years until 2018. Through hardwork and determination, Ms Lukwago registered a first of its kind in the Seeta schools empire; 100 percent first grades in the 2017 UCE Uneb results.

“We had for years been ranked among the best schools in the country, but we had not registered 100 percent first grades till then. This achievement remains one of my proudest moments in my career,” says Lukwago.

St Balikudembe SS Kisoga

“In late 2017, the Bishop of Lugazi Diocese requested me, through Dr Muyingo, to beef up the administration at St Balikudembe SS Kisoga. The offer was quite challenging to accept because I could neither disobey the Bishop nor Dr JC Muyingo,” Lukwago remembers.

According to Lukwago, the school had been around for some time, but had over the years deteriorated in terms of infrastructure, academics, enrollment and teacher motivation.

“My first task was to work on the mindset of my staff, telling them that we can actually transform the school for the better,” she says.

“Absenteeism among staff was rampant, and I remember telling them that I needed teachers who work full-time, which was challenging because I lacked the resources to back my decree. Resultantly, lost about 20 staff in the first term, but this did not deter me.”

This was mostly because of a very supportive board, comprising of prominent people and seasoned educationists who regularly encouraged her. To fill the gaps of the 20 lost teachers, Lukwago approached colleagues from Mt St Mary’s Namagunga, St Joseph’s Naggalama, Uganda Martyrs Namugongo and mostly Seeta High Schools.

“They came in regularly and did fill the gaps of the departed lot, and somehow, my students never missed any lesson.”

And because of these efforts, Lukwago registered a massive improvement in the school’s academic performance, registering 46 first grades in her first year in the 2018 UCE Uneb exams, from the seven that the school had registered in the previous sitting. In A-level, the best had 18 points, a first of its kind in the school’s history.

The following year, in the 2019 Uneb sitting, the school registered 50 first grades while the best in UACE scored 19 points in a science combination. Despite the Covid-19 disruptions, the school’s improvement trajectory continued, with three students scoring 20 points in science combinations and up to 63 first grades in the 2021 Uneb sittings.

Last year, all students passed in Result One while up to six students scored 20 points in the UCE and UACE Uneb exams respectively.



Shared vision

Mr Charles Kato, the Director of Studies at the school explains that the magic turnaround in the school’s academic performance lies in Ms Lukwago’s visionary all-inclusive leadership.

“She brought everyone on board, and shared with us her plans for the school. She has prioritised academics and ensured a conducive learning environment for both students and teachers,” Kato explains.

Mr Hannington Mwanja, a long serving teacher at the school applauds Ms Lukwago for turning around the school infrastructure.

“She has given the school a facelift. The compound has been beautified with flowers and trees and the entire school compound has been paved. She has also renovated classes, and set up a storied boy’s dormitory which accommodates up to 700 students with modern facilities,” Mr Mwanja explains.

“She has also set up two dormitories for girls and is currently working on the sports ground which will among others boast of a football pitch, three basketball courts, lawn-tennis court and a swimming pool,” he adds.

Ms Lukwago is also constructing a perimeter wall to ensure safety and has procured CCTV cameras to improve security at the school. In the same vein, she has increased the school acreage from nine acres to 25 acres currently. As a result of these innovations, the school’s enrolment has risen from 416 students in 2018 to over 1,767 student currently, 200 of whom are under the school’s charity sponsorship programme.

Humble background

Born into a humble family of the late John Kasango of Namutumba District, Ms Lukwago grew up under the care of her maternal relatives in Naggalama, Mukono. She attended St Joseph’s SS Naggalama for her secondary education before joining Makerere University on government sponsorship for a bachelor’s degree in education, majoring in History and Geography. She graduated in 2000.

She attributes her rise to the fear of God, patience, integrity, hardwork and commitment and most importantly humility.

“Sometimes simplicity is dignity, you don’t need to complicate things by being tough, my people here know that am simple yet principled and firm,” she says, adding that she is also grateful to Dr. Muyingo, a mentor and father figure to the seasoned educationist.

“He loved us when we were still students and even now when we have jobs. He taught us to be humble and very hardworking, he made us believe and to never settle for less. And that new challenges await us every day and as such, must be ready to overcome them. I am all I am because of Dr Muyingo’s continued guidance and patronage.”

She advises fellow administrators to lead by example, bring everyone on board to easily attain your vision, empower others, build positive strong relationships, and communicate effectively.