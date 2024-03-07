Budaka pupils fight over tree shades 

Pupils of Itangholi Primary School in Budaka have for the last two decades grappled with inadequate classrooms.

The community-led school, opened in 2004, has 367 pupils.

Locals are now urging the government to take over its management.

The school deputy headmaster, Mr Wilberforce Kalimo, told Monitor on Tuesday that the school was started after locals realised that their children were dropping out of school due to long distances to the neighbouring schools.

“We struggle to shelter learners from scorching sunshine, strong winds, and rains because we conduct lessons under tree shades,” Mr Kalimo, said

The school is located in Kibali Village, Budaka Ward, Budaka Town Council, which is approximately 8km from Budaka Town.

Mr Kalimo said most times when it begins to rain, the learners are seek shelter in the nearby church.

“The school has classes from Primary One to Primary Six with eight teachers who are paid by community members,” he said.

Sources said the school has 10 desks, which are used by Primary Six learners while those in the lower classes sit on the ground.

Ms Janet Pamela, one of the parents said the presence of the school has enabled children to access basic education.

“This is because the government-aided schools like Kabuna, Budaka Muslim, and Malakachomo primary schools are far since they are between 5km and 9km from here,” she said.

Ms Pamela asked the government to take over the school and put up permanent structures, among others.

The Chairperson of the Parents Teachers Association [PTA], Mr Richard Mukono, said the community can no longer shoulder the financial burden of running the school.

“They have been assuring us that all the documentation has been done and submitted to the Ministry of Education. We are just waiting for the ministry to code the school,” he said.

He, however, urged the government to expedite the process, saying a mango tree at the school currently acts as an administration block.

“The teachers have their offices under a mango tree. Just imagine even scholastic materials are being kept at a home near the school,” he said.

He said parents contribute Shs10,000 per child to cater for teachers’ salaries and other basics like chalk and blackboards.

“The administration had planned to pay teachers Shs100,000 per month but because of the inconsistency in parents’ contribution, teachers are paid depending on the collections realised,” he said.

Mr Paul Higenyi, the district education officer [DEO], said the issues of Itangholi Primary School are being handled by the Ministry.