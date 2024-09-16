Bunyoro's finest in exams awarded

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Uganda has awarded a cash grant of Shs44m to 218 top-performing students in the 2023 national examinations, aiming to motivate students toward better performance in future exams.

The beneficiaries included 78 students from Hoima City, 70 from Hoima District, and 70 from Kikuube District, with 16 students with disabilities recognised for their resilience.

During a ceremony on Friday, students from various parts of the sub-region were celebrated and given cash prizes and certificates for their outstanding achievements.

One of the top students, Darius Opio, a Senior Five student at St Andrea Kaahwa College in Hoima, expressed gratitude to CNOOC for its role in the region’s development, especially in education and infrastructure.

“CNOOC deserves outstanding praise for the tremendous opportunities it has provided to our communities. Through its programs, we are motivated to work harder and achieve our dreams. Many brilliant students lack the financial means to access quality education, but your generosity has illuminated the path for many of us,” Mr Opio said.

He further urged CNOOC to expand the programme to benefit more students, saying: "Although it may seem that people do not always show appreciation, we are grateful and encourage you to continue such programmes. They boost our morale and inspire us to perform better and aim higher.”

The selection of the best-performing students was carried out by the offices of the Education for Hoima City, Kikuube District and Hoima District based on the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) results.

Mr Aminah Bukenya, the Acting Head of Corporate Affairs at CNOOC Uganda, highlighted that the Best Performers Awards, which began in 2012, are designed to encourage improved academic performance in mid-western Uganda.

“As CNOOC Uganda Limited, we are committed to fostering education and development. Through this initiative, we invest not only in Uganda’s future but also align with the vision of stronger cooperation as set forth during FOCAC,” Mr Bukenya said.

Since 2013, CNOOC has supported 930 students by rewarding academic excellence and easing education costs, reflecting China’s commitment to Africa’s development through education and infrastructure.

The company has also contributed to learning facilities through various donations, including a $500,000 (about Shs1.8 billion) contribution to Entebbe Welfare School, as well as providing international scholarships and scholastic materials.

The Kikuube District Education Officer, Mr Deogratius Byakagaba, acknowledged CNOOC's role in motivating students, resulting in improved performance at Primary Leaving Examinations, Uganda Certificate of Education, and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education levels.

Mr Vincent Alpher Opio, the vice chairperson of Kikuube District, commended the company not only for its educational support but also for its contributions to infrastructure and health, such as medical camps.

CNOOC currently manages the Kingfisher Oil Field in western Uganda, where commercial oil drilling is underway.