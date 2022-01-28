Butaleja pupils study under trees over lack of classrooms 

Primary one pupils attending class under a tree at Namulo Primary School in Himutu Sub County, Butaleja District. Photo/ Yahudu Kitunzi

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Butaleja District has 103 government-aided primary schools and 13 secondary schools.
  • Some schools have a population of between 1,500 and 7,000 pupils.
  • Mr David Mulabi, a former Bunyole East Parliamentary candidate, said pupils studying under trees epitomizes the collapse of the education sector.

Pupils in some government-aided schools in Butaleja District are learning under trees due to lack of classrooms, Daily Monitor has learnt.
The pupils, mostly in Primary One and Two, use stones and bricks as chairs because they do not have desks.

