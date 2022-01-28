Butaleja pupils study under trees over lack of classrooms 

Pupils in some government-aided schools in Butaleja District are learning under trees due to lack of classrooms, Daily Monitor has learnt.

The pupils, mostly in Primary One and Two, use stones and bricks as chairs because they do not have desks.

Mr Kenneth Hayenje, the head teacher of Hisega Primary School in Butaleja Town Council, said teachers face many challenges while conducting lessons under trees.

“Our school usually closes early when it rains to allow pupils and teachers to rush home for shelter. This has affected us tremendously,” Mr Hayenje said in an interview on Tuesday.

“The children are missing some subjects because of the bad environment at school,” he said.

Mr Hayenje said the school has more than 1,500 pupils.

Ms Sarah Juliet Namayanja, the head teacher of Namulo Primary School, said: “The poor state of schools is putting the education of thousands of learners at risk.”

The school has 2,000 pupils of which 500 are in Primary One and study under a tree. It has only 11 teachers.

A teacher at the school, who preferred anonymity, said the lack of classrooms will affect syllabus coverage.

“The lessons at times get disrupted because the pupils do not concentrate. We call on government to consider rehabilitating the school by constructing new classroom blocks,” the teacher said.

Mr Isma Hasahya, a parent, said it is absurd that pupils are learning under trees in this era yet the government has the capacity to save children from such conditions.

“I appeal to parents to extend a helping hand to the schools to construct classrooms for our children because the government has failed,” Mr Hasahya said.

He added that many buildings in government-aided schools in the district are dilapidated and are risk of collapse.

Daily Monitor has also learnt the staff rooms in some schools are under trees after the buildings housing them collapsed during the lockdown.

These include Namulo Primary School, Doho Primary School and Namehere Primary School, among others.

WATCH: Pupils filmed studying under trees at Hisega primary school in Butaleja District in eastern Uganda due to shortage of classrooms.https://t.co/8M7ejO7eJh#MonitorUpdates

📹Yahudu Kitunzi pic.twitter.com/r9cplT9Qw7 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) January 28, 2022



Government reopened schools on January 10 after nearly two years of closure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Butaleja District chairperson Michael Higenyi said the problem was compounded by the lack of teachers.



“We have a gap of more than 600 teachers in the district and this is because several have resorted to other businesses,” he said.

Mr Higenyi added that teachers have divided the pupils into smaller streams to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs), but the learners are many.

“A teacher can’t handle 300 learners in one class and you call it teaching but luckily, we have received Shs2 billion to recruit more teachers in this financial year,”Mr Higenyi said.

Mr David Mulabi, a former Bunyole East Parliamentary candidate, said pupils studying under trees epitomizes the collapse of the education sector.

“This is part of a wider pattern of marginalisation of the district which has consistently voted for this regime,” he said.

Mr Moses Lyada, a former Bunyole West parliamentary seat contestant, said: “Schools should allow pupils to study in shifts with the government providing allowances to cater for such.”

He asked the government to provide tents to the schools with high enrollment of pupils.

The Butaleja District Education officer (DEO), Mr Albert David Wandera, said: “The pupils reported in big numbers and yet school do not have enough classrooms and sanitary facilities.”

Mr Wandera said government is working to address the challenge to ensure that pupils have access to quality education in order to improve academic performance.