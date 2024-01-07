Century old Nalinya Lwantale Girl’s PS fighting for lost glory

Founded in 1914 by the Church Missionary Society and later named after Buganda Princess Nalinya Lwantale, the 109-year- old school is in a struggle to reclaim its lost glory.

Located on Ndejje hill, Ndejje Town Council in Luweero District; Nalinya Lwantale Girls Primary School is perhaps one of the oldest primary schools in the country known to have shaped and groomed some of the country’s pre and post-independence women educationists and leaders.

Unfortunately, the school’s fight to empower and shape the girl child was interrupted by the looting and destruction of the school infrastructure during the National Resistance Army (NRA) liberation war that saw the school close and tentatively relocated to Kampala between 1983 and 1985.

Both the community and school administrators at Nalinya Lwantale Girls Primary School are concerned about the sorry state of some of the structures at the school including the dormitories among other infrastructure that need a facelift in the New Year.

Ms Damalie Nakanjako, a resident of Makulubita Sub-county and an old girl of the school between 1964 and 1969 is not happy that government has failed to come up with a renovation package for her alma mater.

“Nalinya Lwantale Girl’s School was the pride of Buganda Kingdom and the nation. The school empowered some of the top women educationalists, administrators and business people through the Uganda post-independence period. This school lacked a deliberate renovation plan after the war [1981-85] .It had been taken over by the fighting forces as a base during the liberation struggle,” she says.

Nakanjako’s version is shared by a section of the residents in Ndejje area and some of the old students although many believe that the fight to revamp Nalinya Lwantale is not lost , but calls for joint efforts that include the parents, old students and the government.

“We are happy that even when the school has some of its structures dilapidated, it has continued posting good academic results in the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE). This should be a springboard for the old pupils, parents and government to renovate the school,” Mr Edward Kanakulya, a parent whose children went through Nalinya Lwantale, told this publication.

Mr Erasto Kibirango, the Luweero District chairperson says the district council has in the past three years made an effort to ensure that Nalinya Lwantale that once stood out as the academic pride of the Greater Luweero area is revamped.

“We have constructed at least four new classroom blocks including construction of new VIP pit latrine structures at Nalinya Lwantale. We rally the old pupils and well-wishers to join the community and the school leadership in revamping the glory of Nalinya Lwantale Girls’ School. The fortunate bit is that the school is posting good academic results,” he says.

In 2018 as the school celebrated its 105th anniversary, one of the former head teachers at Nalinya Lwantale, Ms Lucy Namitala who headed the school in the early 1950s said the state of the school (2018) was not good and needed a facelift to bring to light the lost image of Nalinya Lwantale.

“During our years when we hosted Sir Edward Mutesa II in the early 1950, Nalinya Lwantale was among the top performing schools in Uganda. We excelled in academics, music, dances and drama. Nalinya Lwantale was the place to be and many parents wanted their children to come to Nalinya Lwantale School. I challenge our young generation including the old girls of the school to rescue the image of Nalinya Lwantale,” she said.

Ms Namitala was aged 91 years when she made the remarks in 2018. This publication could not ascertain her current status as efforts to get her known contacts for an update proved futile by the time of this publication.

Nalinya Lwantale Old girls;

Nalinya Lwantale Girls Primary School has produced prominent citizens including Prof. Victoria Nakiboneka Mwaka, an educationist, woman activist, politician. Some of the other prominent old girls of the school include the Inspector of Government (IGG) Ms Betty Olive Kamya, State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Ms Persis Namuganza, former Buikwe District Woman MP Judith Babirye, Nakaseke District Woman MP Sarah Najuma, and Buganda Kingdom Princess Diana Elizabeth Nalinya Teyegala Lwantale among many other prominent Ugandans.

In an interview with this publication, Prof. Mwaka revealed that Nalinya Lwantale Girls School helped groom her future foundation as a young girl.

“It is true that the current state of Nalinya Lwantale does not depict the greatness of the school through the history of Uganda’s education journey and needs a collective effort to help revamp the school’s lost glory,” she said .

Administrators speak

Ms Beatrice Nansamba Ssentongo, the head teacher at Nalinya Lwantale Girls Primary School is optimistic that a collective approach in finding the best solution to revamp the lost glory of Nalinya Lwantale is the best approach.

“We are trying all options with the help of the parents and the Luweero District Administration to revamp Nalinya Lwantale Girls Primary School. We recently got some new classroom blocks and pit latrines built by Luweero District Administration. The school population has increased to 839 pupils and the parents are supportive,” she says.

Challenges

Acording to Ms Nansamba, in trying to realign the learners to the standard curriculum and the modern learning environment, Nalinya Lwantale Girls Primary School has to construct better and well-equipped facilities.

“We are not yet there and the challenges still stand in our way. We need better sports facilities and leveling of the sports ground, renovation of some of the school structures that are in poor shape. We need a school bus, administration block, and renovation of dormitories. We hope that the old students, parents and government can help Nalinya Lwantale Girls Primary School regain its former glory,” she says.

“We registered 50 pupils in first grade and 29 in second grades with one pupil in 3rd grade in the 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations . This was a post Covid lockdown recovery period. We expect better results as we fight to get Nalinya Lwantale to its height,” Ms Nansamba, the head teacher reveals.

Background

Nalinya Lwantale Girls Primary School which is Church of Uganda founded is among the traditional schools established by the Church Missionary Society (CMS) to boost girl education in the Country.

During the liberation war of the early 1980s that brought the NRM government to power, the school suffered devastation when the facilities were destroyed.