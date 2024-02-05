Chrysostom Kyebatala’s legacy of starting schools in Busoga

As people age, they are always worried about what legacy they would like to leave. John Chrysostom Kyebatala is one of the trailblazers in the education sector of Busoga region.

Kyebatala is one of the people that started schools in Busoga region that at some point, he was appointed the supervisor of all missionary primary schools in the area.

Growing up, Kyebatala desired to become a teacher. He also wanted all his children to take after him and two of them complied.

His father who was a hunter left Naluvule Kirugu near Kangulumira and settled in Busoga. Born 87 years ago in Bugiri, Kyebatala was raised by a single mother after the death of his father at an early age. He obtained a Grade III certificate from Ggaba Teacher training college.

“I became an only child after the death of my elder sister. My mother struggled to take me to school because she was poor,” he recalls. I remember attending different primary schools because of fees constraints. After completing junior school in 1956, I joined St James Secondary School and in my second year, I received an invitation from the White Fathers to join Gaba Teacher Training College in 1958,” he recounts.

His name was suggested by the head teacher because of his excellent performance at secondary school. He had topped his class since Senior One and when he arrived at the college his name had been pinned on the notice board that he was going to be the head prefect.

“The training at the college was free for all the students because the school was under the management of the missionaries. I only had to buy the requirements. It was very fashionable to go to school at the time and there was a lot of value attached to education,” he recalls. “Formal education was just holding its ground in Uganda after being introduced by the missionaries and most people in my region wanted to get even just a dollop of the White man’s knowledge.”

Kyebatala says, there was almost no unemployment at the time because all the people that studied would be booked even before they graduated. Teaching was the second recognised occupation after medicine.

Starting to work

On the commissioning day (currently known as graduation day), he had qualified as a Grade II teacher and there was a place for him to teach. For two years, he taught at Nyiize Primary School (present day Kisanyusa Primary School) in Ggaba but was later transferred to Walubira Primary School in Mukono District that was being managed by the White Fathers between 1962 and 1964.

“My monthly salary in the first year was Shs 195.75 and it was prompt because the Whites valued our time, lives and the service we offered. They also taught us how we would spend the little we earned so that we did not become bankrupt before the month ended or even better have savings that we would use later in life,” Kyebatala recalls.

Each year, there would be a slight increment in the salary depending on what grade one belonged to and how much effort they putt in service delivery. In the 1970s monthly salary was Shs200.

“I then thought it right to go and serve my people. So, I went to Busoga region and taught at Kivubuka Primary School. While there, because the number of children was overwhelming, the Bishop of Busoga at the time persuaded me to go to and start a school in Wanyange in order to reduce the distance children walked to school,” he says.

St Andrew Primary School, Wanyange was the first school Kyebatala established in 1968 and it still exists. He founded more schools for about eight years and finding qualified teachers was hard but he would go through communities where the schools were to be established in a bid to find students that had acquired some education.

More tasks

In 1969, the Catholic Church in Jinja Diocese appointed him to be the supervisor of all church-based schools that were largely missionary-founded schools. As a supervisor, he was tasked with planting more schools, identifying and appointing teachers and ensuring that there was good management for 10 years.

Kyebatala says, “There were no qualified teachers at the time since all those that qualified would be taken on as soon as they completed school. There was no part timing but I would look for students that had completed at least Senior Four, take them through refresher training during holidays and then they would teach when the term began.”

In April 1964, he met Teddy Namatovu who was also a teacher at another school. They legalised their marriage in 1968 with support from the White Fathers that paid the expenses of their wedding.

While in Wanyange, he attended an in-service programme at Buwalasi Teacher Training College in Mbale City where he upgraded to Grade III majoring in English, Mathematics and Geography.

Namatovu was a nursery school teacher who, after Senior Two, was taken through teaching training because of the scarcity yet there was a need for teachers. After giving birth however, it was hard for her to be a mother and teacher at the same time, so she quit her job for parenting.

Namatovu says, “One would qualify to be a teacher whenever there was need. And there was great need for literacy. There would be about 40 children in the infant class (present day nursery) and I would teach them counting and English. The refresher training gave me the opportunity to gain more skills and experience in handling children.”

Settling down

In 1978, Kyebatala relocated to Ntunda Village in Kayunga District because his family had grown bigger and could not be accommodated in the small staff quarters. He had many of his relatives that stayed in the area where his father had migrated from. So they helped him find a place.

“I suspended teaching for three years because I was the one taking care of my mother. She had lost her sight and it was hard for me to stay with her at the teachers’ quarters. She needed to stay in a bigger place. During this time, I tilled the land to feed my family,” he says.

When his mother passed on, he went on again and started Ntunda Church of Uganda Primary School and taught there for seven years. This was the school where most of his children attended.

“After about seven years, the people from Busoga came looking for me because one of the schools I started had collapsed when I left,” he recalls.

He reconstructed and managed the school for eight years and, also with the help of Americans laid the foundation of Lake View and Holy Cross secondary schools.

“In 1994, when I turned 50 years old, I retired after teaching in about 15 schools and starting more than 20 schools in Busoga. I was happy with the package I got from the Catholic Church and I returned to my home in Ntunda,” he says.

He found no school near his residence and because he was still professionally vibrant, he collected children from the neighbourhood that he came across and taught them basics from his compound.

The people in the area were so happy and offered land where a school was built. St Tereza Primary School in Kitigoma, Buikwe District and he taught there for eight years.

Worst memories

January 27, 1986 is a day Kyebatala dreads in his whole life. After Museveni had toppled Milton Obote’s government, George Nkwanga’s soldiers stormed Kyebatala’s classroom while he taught. Nkwanga was military commander of the Federal Democratic Movement of Uganda, one of the four main anti-Obote guerrilla groups of the early 1980s.

“They dragged me out of the class accusing me of supporting Museveni. They led me to the gombolola (sub county) offices and beat me to near death. All the men that were brought with me were shot dead. I was rescued by the headmaster of the school where I taught because he was well known to the soldiers,” he recalls.