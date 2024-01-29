Cobbler’s daughter scores aggregate 10, eyes medicine

Kevin Claudia Kojoki, 14, completed her Primary Leaving Examinations from Adjumani Girls’ Primary School and has a dream of becoming a doctor in future.

However, she is worried her father, who is a cobbler in Adjumani Town, might have difficulty paying her fees for secondary level and university, in case she excels in O-Level and A-Level.

Kojoki said her father struggled to pay her fees in primary and is happy she got a first grade. She obtained distinction two in Mathematics and English and credit three in Social Studies and Science.

“I had a target of getting Aggregate 6, but I had a lot of weaknesses in Mathematics. I improved when my father got me a teacher to give me remedial teaching during weekends. I also have challenges at home because every day I must do some domestic work, which affected my studies,” Kojoki said.

Kojoki wants to join St Mary’s Assumpta Girls Secondary School in Adjumani to pursue her dreams.

Mr Richard Iranya, Kojoki’s father, said his daughter did not disappoint him with his hard-earned money

Mr Iranya, who lives with a disability, said he is willing to work hard to support the dreams of her daughter of becoming a doctor.

“I am interested in supporting the dreams of my daughter, but as a disabled person I survive on repairing people’s shoes, which may not be enough to cater to all the requirements, but I will never give up. I will work hard so that my daughter sees the light,” he said.

The Deputy Head teacher of Adjumani Girls’ Primary School, Mr Lawrence Olima, described Kojoki as a disciplined and determined learner.

“Kevin has been proactive in school. She would do her homework whenever assigned and she is a humble girl,” he said.

General performance

Adjumani Girls Primary School last year presented 66 candidates. Of these, four including Kevin Kojoki got first grades while 58 got second grade and three passed in third grade.

Adjumani District presented 5,510 candidates, 184 passed in first grade, 1,448 in second grade, 1,620 in third grade, 747 in fourth grade while 861 either failed or did not sit for the final examinations last November.