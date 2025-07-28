Curriculum ought to reflect realities

Last week, my Primary One nephew came home visibly upset. His literacy assessment had been marked wrong. The task? List household cleaning items. His answers: vacuum cleaner, mop, washing machine, and detergent. The “correct” answers, according to the teacher, were broom, rug, basin, and soap. She said it is the curriculum that arrived at that kind of marking. The young man was not wrong,he was honest. And yet, the curriculum did not recognise his reality. Uganda’s thematic curriculum, introduced in 2007, was meant to make learning more relevant by using local languages and familiar contexts, especially in rural areas. But today, it risks becoming too rigid, punishing children who do not fit a single mould. My nephew used the tools he sees at home. Must he deny his reality to pass a test? This is not an urban-versus-rural debate.

I believe that is about recognising that Uganda’s children live in different environments. Some use brooms and charcoal stoves, others mops and microwaves. Both realities are valid and ought to be reflected in what and how we teach. Currently, the curriculum assumes all learners live similar lives. That assumption excludes urban learners and tells them, in subtle ways, that their truth is wrong. It also limits rural children from learning about modern tools and technologies they will likely encounter later in life. Education should not be about memorising fixed answers, it should be about thinking, comparing, and understanding. Instead of asking learners to name “correct” cleaning tools, why not ask them to describe what they use and explain why? That would promote critical thinking and respect for diverse experiences.

Teachers, too, are caught in this system. With large class sizes and pressure to teach to the test, they often focus on drilling learners with approved answers. That leaves no room for nuance or discussion. The National Curriculum Development Centre could revisit the thematic curriculum with a focus on flexibility and inclusion. A child in Kololo should not have to pretend to live in Rwarire, Mbarara, just to succeed in school. Nor should a child in Soroti be denied exposure to what life looks like elsewhere. A modern curriculum should evolve with the times. Uganda is no longer the same country it was in 2007. Urbanisation, globalisation, and technology are reshaping how we live, work, and learn. Our education system must catch up.

When we mark a child’s truth as “wrong,” we damage more than their grade, we damage their confidence and engagement with learning. Children should not have to lie or adapt their answers to fit a system that refuses to see them. Let us build a curriculum that embraces all children, whether they sweep with brooms or press buttons on vacuum cleaners. One that affirms their identities, encourages critical thinking, and prepares them for a dynamic, diverse future.

