Do schools need permission to raise fees in 2022?

By  Godfrey Lugaaju

With the planned  reopening of schools in January 2022, many questions arise on the criteria for setting school fees in government and private schools. The fees set will have to take into account the impact of the long Covid-19 schools’ closure and the regulatory requirements of the Ministry of Education. 

Last year, the education ministry issued a circular barring private schools from hiking fees. In a communication that was embedded under the ‘Express Permission’ sought to bar private institutions from increasing school fees or any other charges without permission from the education ministry.
With the express permission, all entities intending to increase tuition or fees will have to obtain express permission from the ministry.

